Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday visited Dakra Bazar Garhi Cantt area and met the beneficiaries of various schemes and also took stock of the status.

Reaching Dakra Bazaar Garhi Cantt area via the Chief Minister's residence complex, the Chief Minister interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes like gas connection, free food grains, Ayushman Scheme under Ujjwala Scheme and also inquired about their well-being.

The Chief Minister also took information from the beneficiaries about what benefits the people have received under which scheme. The Chief Minister said that it is our effort to extend the benefits of the schemes of the Central and State Government to the general public. He said that instructions have been given to all concerned officers for quick disposal of public problems.

The beneficiaries were surprised to find the Chief Minister suddenly in their midst and looked very happy and excited. The local people also thanked the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister with blessings for benefiting them from various schemes.

During the field visit, the Chief Minister also handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the countrymen to the general public.

CM Dhami said, "PM Narendra Modi has mentioned in his letter addressed to the people of the country that 10 years ago, when he got the blessings and opportunity to serve people, then with the basic mantra of Antyodaya, he started working for the poorest of the poor of the country. It was started with the aim of including the marginalized people in the mainstream."

The letter further said that as soon as the government was formed, the party resolved that BJP government would be dedicated to the poor.

"With the inspiration of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have continuously implemented such schemes in these 10 years, which will reduce the difficulties of the poor and make their lives easier. Slogans of eradicating poverty have been raised in our country for a long time, but despite these slogans poverty has not been eradicated," the letter by PM Modi said.

CM Dhami further said that the Prime Minister has said that for him four castes are paramount - poor, youth, farmers and women.

"I believe that the country will develop only when the poor, young farmers and women of the country develop. Today a new chapter of poor welfare, women welfare, youth upliftment and farmer respect is being written in the country. Since 2014, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in terms of health, education and standard of living. Electricity has been provided to every village, tap water is reaching every house. Ayushman Yojana and Jan Aushadhi Kendra are proving to be a boon for crores of people," the letter by the PM said.

CM Dhami said that in his letter, the Prime Minister has said that 'Pran Pratishtha' of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya is a symbol of the countrymen's devotion and respect for his patience and sacrifice of more than 500 years.

"This moment is also a proclamation of the new India's resolve to become self-reliant and world leader. In the last 10 years, our government has taken rapid steps towards making India self-reliant and world leader by following the path of Ramrajya. Chandrayaan 3 hoisted the country's tricolor on the moon. Guided the world by successfully presiding over the G-20 and gave women their rights by reserving 33 percent seats for women in the country's Lok Sabha and Assemblies," the letter further said.

The letter further mentioned that apart from these, India is progressing in every aspect like railways, roads, airports, educational institutions, technical centres, border security, international relations.

"This has been possible only with the hope and blessings of the countrymen. The last 10 years have not only been about the all-round development of the country but also about your trust in us. I am confident that I will continue to receive your blessings and love in the future so that I can serve you with more speed and energy and fulfill the dream of a developed and strong new India," PM Modi said in the letter which CM Dhami handed over to the general public and beneficiaries. (ANI)

