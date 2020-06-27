Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress members on Friday paid tribute to the 20 Indian Army personnel who lost their lives in a clash with Chinese troops at Ladakh's Galwan Valley on June 15.

State Congress president Pritam Singh first addressed the party workers and later a two-minute silence was observed as a tribute to the bravehearts.

The party workers chanted slogans in solidarity with the soldiers.

"Today, we have all gathered here to pay tribute to the 20 soldiers who sacrificed their lives while protecting the borders of our country. The Centre has a responsibility towards the country to make them aware about what is going on at the India-China border," Singh told ANI.

He added, "Every citizen has a right to know what is the developing situation at the border. But the Prime Minister at an all-party meeting said that China has not encroached upon our borders. We want to ask the Prime Minister that if China did not enter the border, then how did the 20 soldiers lose their lives?"

Singh said that Congress is in full support of the Army and the Centre.

"We stand with the Indian Army and the central government. But it is the Centre that needs to take a stance whether our borders were encroached or not and if they were encroached upon, then how do we retaliate," he said.

Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in the violent face-off in Galwan Valley on June 15 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

Indian intercepts reveal that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the clash. (ANI)

