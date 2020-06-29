Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 29 (ANI): Uttarakhand Congress members on Monday took part in 'Speak Up Against Fuel Hike' campaign of the party under the leadership of State Congress president Pritam Singh.

While talking to ANI, Singh said that members of ruling BJP used to send bangles to the then Prime Minister over the rise of petrol and diesel when they were in opposition and now they are silent.

Also Read | 'Lord Krishna Sent Corona': Congress' Suryakant Dhasmana Clarifies After Row, Says All Things 'Happen Under God's Watch'.

"The rise in prices of petrol and diesel have adverse effects on everything. From food price to vegetables, the price of everything goes up with an increase in the price of fuel. The common man is facing coronavirus pandemic at one hand and the central government has increased fuel price. It is negatively impacting their lives," he said.

"When the BJP was in opposition, they used to hold protest against the rise of fuel prices. Now, they are silent. They used to send bangles to Prime Minister, and now they are increasing prices even when the prices of petrol and diesel are falling in the international market," he added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 181 Deaths And 5257 New COVID-19 Cases Today, State Tally Reaches 1,69,883 : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress has termed the increase in the prices of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the Centre to roll back with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)