Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], April 10 (ANI): Devotees flocked to the Maa Naina Devi Temple in Nainital district on the second day of Chaitra Navaratri on Wednesday morning.

People stood in queues as they waited to present offerings to the goddess Naina Devi on the temple premises.

Devotees also performed a special puja at the temple on the second day of Navratri.

Naina Devi Temple is a well-known Shakti Peeth of the Hindu religion and a sacred place of great devotion in Nainital.

Goddess Naini Devi is the goddess of Naini Devi Temple, located at the northern end of the famous Nainital Lake.

The temple is located atop the Naina hillock near the Naini lake and draws thousands of devotees every year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, along with his wife Geeta Dhami, performed the worship of Maa Adishakti Bhagwati on the first day of Chaitra Navratri.

The Chief Minister prayed to Shaktiswarupa Jagatjanani Devi Maa for the happiness and prosperity of all the people of the state and the progress of the state.

Following this, the CM took part in Gauseva and fed the cows.

In a post on X, Dhami shared pictures, showing him performing the puja and rituals along with his wife.

The CM also extended his greetings to all the residents of the state on Chaitra Navratri and Hindu New Year, the festival of worship of Adishakti Maa Durga.

All over the country, the festival of Chaitra Navratri is being celebrated with great fervour and enthusiasm. Starting on April 9, the festival will be celebrated until April 17, with all nine days devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the goddess 'Shakti'. (ANI)

