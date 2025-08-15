Dharali (Uttarakhand) [India], August 15 (ANI): On the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, emotional tributes were paid to those killed in the Dharali disaster, with a two-minute silence observed for the peace of their souls. People expressed deep sorrow and offered condolences to the bereaved families.

Despite the natural disaster, the residents of Dharali, Harshil, and Mukhaba celebrated Independence Day with unwavering enthusiasm and dignity, showcasing indomitable courage and patriotism. The spirit of unity and national pride remained undeterred amidst the tragedy.

At 9 am, the national flag was hoisted, and the national anthem was sung in Dharali, Harshil, and Mukhaba. Personnel engaged in disaster relief operations, including the police, ITBP, SDRF, and NDRF, also participated in the flag-hoisting ceremonies. Local citizens, youth, and elders from the disaster-affected areas joined the celebrations with fervor.

Addressing the gathering, speakers emphasized that while the disaster caused physical damage, the soul and patriotism of the people remain steadfast. They described this Independence Day as not only a symbol of freedom but also a testament to unity, courage, and resilience. The program concluded with a collective resolve to contribute to the reconstruction of the affected areas, pledging to rebuild with hope and prosperity.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Dhami extended his Independence Day greetings to the people of the state, recalling the valour and supreme sacrifices of the great heroes who fought for the country's freedom and safeguarded Mother India. Paying homage to those who lost their lives in the recent disaster in Dharali and other affected areas, he expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The Chief Minister assured that comprehensive rehabilitation arrangements would be made for the disaster-hit regions.

"India's acceptance has increased globally under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to take the country forward by the dreams of the immortal martyrs. Many historic decisions have been taken in the country under his leadership. The work of reconstruction and redevelopment is going on rapidly in Uttarakhand," Uttarakhand CM said.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working with determination for the overall development of Uttarakhand. Work is being done on plans for the next 25 years. With public support, efforts are underway to make Uttarakhand the best state in the country. (ANI)

