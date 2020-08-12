Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): In view of the possibility of heavy and very heavy rains in Uttarakhand on Thursday, the State Disaster Management Center has asked all the District Magistrates of the state to take precautionary measures in order to avoid any untoward incidents.

The state is expected to be battered by a heavy downpour on Thursday.

Notably, several roads have been damaged due to torrential rain over the past two days in Dehradun affecting movement of vehicles from one city to the other.

Police have been deployed in areas impacted by landslides to regulate the movement of traffic. (ANI)

