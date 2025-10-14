Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], October 14 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday evening, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kms at around 7.30 pm.

In a post on X, the NCS wrote, "EQ of M: 3.6, On: 14/10/2025 19:30:10 IST, Lat: 31.15 N, Long: 77.99 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand."

Shallow earthquakes are generally more dangerous than deep earthquakes. This is because the seismic waves from shallow earthquakes have a shorter distance to travel to the surface, resulting in stronger ground shaking and potentially more damage to structures, as well as greater casualties.

Most areas of Uttarakhand fall under Seismic Zone V, which is considered a very high-risk zone. It is part of a seismically active region prone to destructive earthquakes due to the collision of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates. (ANI)

