Dehradun, Apr 6 (PTI) The Center for Environment and Development has asked Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami make preparations for the historical Nanda Rajjat ??Yatra to be held next year.

Ramon Magsaysay Award winner and renowned environmentalist Chandi Prasad Bhatt founded the Center for Environment and Development.

Om Prakash Bhatt, managing trustee of the Gopeshwar-based center, in a letter to Dhami said that the journey, which starts from Kansuwa village in Gairsain area of ??the district, is completed in 22 days, passing through villages like Nauti.

Its last four stops are Baidni-Gairolipatal, Patar-Nachaunia, Shilasamudra and Chadaniyaghat, located in Bugyals (grasslands located in the high Himalayan region) and uninhabited areas.

This journey takes place once in 12 years.

