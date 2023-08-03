Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India], August 3 (ANI): An inquiry committee has been formed to find out about the water leakage problem inside the Tambakhani tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway, and suggest measures to prevent it.

The leakage came to light on Wednesday, prompting authorities to plan preventive measures.

"An inquiry committee has been formed regarding the huge amount of water leakage in the tunnel," Uttarkashi District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Ruhela said.

According to officials, the 380-meter-long tunnel was built about 10 years ago at a cost of more than Rs 13 crore.

Locals said that the leakage inside the tunnel poses a threat of possible damage to the structure.

Leaking water inside the tunnel and mud are also causing trouble and inconvenience for the Chardham Yatra and the local people, they added. (ANI)

