India News | Uttarakhand: Govt Prepares for Kanwar Yatra, Monitors Food Safety

Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts. These teams will regularly take samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages, etc. from the pandals and send them to laboratories for testing. If any sample does not meet the standards, the concerned place will be closed immediately.

ANI| Jul 02, 2025 05:38 AM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI)

    Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 2 (ANI): Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Department has prepared a strict and dedicated action plan to provide pure and safe food to lakhs of devotees during the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, a statement said.

    Special teams of food safety officers have been deployed in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Uttarkashi districts. These teams will regularly take samples of milk, sweets, oil, spices, beverages, etc., from the pandals and send them to laboratories for testing. If any sample does not meet the standards, the concerned place will be closed immediately, the statement said.

    Also Read | India Developing Its Own Bunker-Buster Missile? Reports Say DRDO Modifying Agni-5 ICBM To Carry Massive Conventional Warhead.

    Additional Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, Tajbar Singh Jaggi, said that the government has made it clear that no leniency will be shown against those doing food business without a license. Those who adulterate or violate the rules will have to face financial penalties as well as criminal action.

    According to the statement, the government has implemented strict arrangements to provide pure and safe food to the devotees during the Kanwar Yatra 2025. Health Secretary and Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration R Rajesh Kumar said that in this regard, some important mandatory instructions have been given to all the hotels, dhabas, carts, and other food traders present on the travel routes. Every food trader will have to put a clean copy of their license or registration certificate at a prominent place in their establishment, so that consumers can easily see it.

    Also Read | Rajnath Singh Speaks to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Appreciates 'Unwavering Support' in Fight Against Terrorism.

    Small traders and cart owners will also be required to keep and display their photo identity card and registration certificate. 'Food Safety Display Board' should also be installed in hotels, eateries, dhabas and restaurants at a clearly visible place, so that the customer can know who is responsible for the quality of food, it said.

    Action will be taken against businessmen who do not follow these instructions under Section 55 of the Food Safety Act 2006, in which a fine of up to ₹ 2 lakh can be imposed. All concerned officials should ensure that these orders are strictly followed. There will be no compromise with the health of the devotees, the statement said.

    Health Secretary and Commissioner Food Safety and Drug Administration Kumar said that there will be no compromise on the quality of food items being served at pandals, 'bhandaras' and other food centres during the Kanwar Yatra. Immediate legal action will be taken against adulterators and those who tamper with the standards. The health of the pilgrims is the top priority, he said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

