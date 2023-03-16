Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India] March 16 (ANI): Uttarakhand Finance Minister Premchand Aggarwal on Wednesday presented a budget with a total income expenditure of Rs 77,407 crores for the financial year 2023-24.

Aggarwal presented the budget in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at 2 pm on Wednesday, stressing on startups, conservation of nature, self-reliance, good governance and self-employment.

On the mention of the anti-copying law, BJP MLAs welcomed the new budget by thumping their desks.

Among major announcements, the state government proposed a monetary allocation worth Rs 1,000 crore for any rescue operations in Joshimath and other land subsistence-prone areas.

Rs 101 crore has been made available for metro service in the state capital city Dehradun.

About Rs 40 crores have been allocated for Chief Minister Swarojgar Yojana for 2023-24.

On Tuesday, the Uttarakhand government presented its Economic Survey Report for 2022 -23 in the Assembly.

In the economic survey report prepared by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics, the details of the progress of various departments along with the statistics related to the economy of the state were provided.

The annual document is prepared every year and presented in the Budget Session before the State Legislature.

Accordingly, the state's per capita income (provisional) in the year 2020-21 has been estimated at Rs 185,761, while in the year 2021-2022, it is estimated at Rs 205,840.

Earlier on March 13, the budget session of the Uttarakhand Legislative assembly began in Chamoli district's Bhararisain, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

