Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 27 (ANI): Leader of Opposition (LOP) in Uttarakhand Assembly, Indira Hridayesh, on Friday said that the state government is "employing" intimidatory tactics to "suppress" the voices of protest on people's issues.

"The state government is trying to intimidate Congress workers by filing cases against them. On June 25, the Congress party protested against the rising fuel prices after which the government registered cases against 150 party workers which include all the senior leaders of the party," Hridayesh said in a statement.

"Congress stands in solidarity with the state government in the fight against COVID-19 but the government should not suppress the voices of protest on people's issues," she added.

She appealed to the government to immediately take back the cases against the 150 party workers.

Earlier on June 25, Uttarakhand Congress president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and some others were booked for holding a protest in Dehradun without permission, police said.

As per the police, they were protesting over fuel price rise and not following social distancing norms amid COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

