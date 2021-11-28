Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 28 (ANI): Uttrakhand Health Secretary Dr Pankaj Kumar Pandey, has instructed all the District Magistrates of the state to monitor the people coming from outside along with intensive testing as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19 variant Omicron.

The Health Secretary has also given instructions to form monitoring teams at the district level for proper prevention.

The Omicron variant (B.1.1.529), a new variant of the coronavirus, was first reported in Botswana on November 11, 2021, and appeared on November 14 in South Africa. (ANI)

