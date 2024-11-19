Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], November 19 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that his government is effectively working to develop the state's villages to curb economic migration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to make all the villages of the country become 'Adarsh Gram'. In this direction, effective work is being done by the state government to strengthen the villages and stop migration," Dhami said during his two-day visit to Sarkot village in summer capital Gairsain block of Chamoli in the state.

The villagers gave a grand welcome to the Chief Minister on his arrival in Sarkot. The Chief Minister, after reaching the village, offered prayers at the Kot Bhairav temple and prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the country and the state.

After reaching Sarkot village, the Chief Minister also visited the house of martyr Vasudev Singh and met his family members. Havildar Vasudev Singh lost his life during duty in Leh-Ladakh in August this year.

During the program, the Chief Minister gave an amount of one lakh to the Sarkot Mahila Mangal Dal through a cheque to buy cultural materials and other items.

The Chief Minister said that to make the state the leading state of the country, the state government is promoting self-employment. At the same time, to provide better employment opportunities to the youth in government services, a system of transparent recruitment examination has been developed along with the implementation of strict anti-copying laws in the state, he said.

After the implementation of the anti-cheating law, to date, more than 100 cheaters have been put in jail. The result of which is that to date 18 thousand 500 youth are participating in the development of the state by getting employment in various government services, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister said that various schemes are being run by the state government for the development of the state.

"Badrinath Dham is being developed on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Soon Badrinath Dham will appear in a divine and grand form. Efforts are also being made by the government to operate aeroplanes from the Gauchar airstrip. Along with this, work is also being done on the possibilities of airstrip construction in Chaukhutia. Due to this the movement of people to outside areas in the area will be easy. Soon the people of Chamoli district will also get the facility of rail from Karna Prayag," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that the government is working to bring a land law soon for the development and protection of the state. Due to this, the rights of the people of the state can be protected.

The Chief Minister also announced the asphalting of the Bhararisain Sarkot road, making Sarkot an ideal village, providing machines to Mahila Mangal Dal and self-help groups for packaging local products and naming the Bhararisain Sarkot road after Shaheed Vasudev Singh. The work of beautification and strengthening of the Kot Bhairav temple of the village will also be done due to the Chief Minister's announcement.

On the conclusion of the program, Jhumailo dance was presented by the local women. During this, the Chief Minister also participated in the Jhumailo dance. (ANI)

