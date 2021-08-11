Nainital, Aug 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court on Wednesday asked the National Highways Authority of India about the steps being taken to save trees along the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Hearing a PIL on the alleged cutting down of 2,500 Sal trees in order to widen the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, a division bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Alok Kumar Verma asked the NHAI whether the felling of trees can be compensated in any other way to promote sustainable development.

The court also asked the NHAI about the steps being taken to save the trees on the Delhi-Dehradun highway directing it to file a reply by August 25.

The PIL said Mohand area near ??Dehradun which is part of Rajaji National Park is a watershed area and supplies drinking water to the entire Doon valley throughout the year.

The Delhi-Dehradun National Highway is adjacent to this area. However, for the widening of the highway about 2,500 trees are being cut by the government, the PIL said.

