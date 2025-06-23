India News | Uttarakhand High Court Stays Panchayat Elections over Reservation Disputes

Nainital (Uttarakhand) [India], June 23 (ANI): The Chief Justice's Bench of the Nainital High Court has stayed the Panchayat elections in the state of Uttarakhand. Two days ago, the State Election Commission announced that it would conduct Panchayat elections in two phases.

The Uttarakhand High Court has stayed the notification of Panchayat elections in the state. Reservation-related matters from many places in the state were challenged in the High Court.

During the last hearing, the Chief Justice's Bench of the High Court had directed the state government to submit its reply in the matter, on which a detailed reply was submitted by the state government today on reservation and other matters. After hearing about it, the High Court stayed the Panchayat elections.

This comes after Uttarakhand State Election Commissioner Sushil Kumar on Saturday had announced that the Panchayat elections 2025 will be held in two phases across 12 districts, except Haridwar.

He also said that the first phase of the 2025 Panchayat elections in Uttarakhand will be held on July 10, followed by the second phase on July 15.

Speaking to ANI, Sushil Kumar said, "In Uttarakhand, with the exception of the Haridwar district, a notification has been issued for the three-tier Panchayat elections 2025 across 12 districts. The counting of votes will occur on 19 July 2025, and the results will be announced thereafter."

Nominations will be accepted from June 25 to 28, and the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect across the state.

"The schedule is as follows: District Officers will release their notification on 23 June, and the nomination process will take place from 25 June to 28 June. Elections will occur in two phases. The first voting phase will be held on the 10th of July, and the second phase will be held on the 15th of July. Thus, the Model Code of Conduct will be effective in the state," Kumar said. (ANI)

