Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been temporarily halted for now due to falling debris and stones at the Munkatia Sliding Zone under the Sonprayag area in Uttarakhand, police said on Thursday, adding that it will resume once the administration clears the road.

"The road is blocked due to debris and stones falling in the Munkatia Sliding Zone under the Sonprayag area. The Kedarnath Dham Yatra has been temporarily halted for now. The Yatra will resume once the road is cleared", Rudraprayag police said in their 'X' post.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 3, 2025: RVNL, Hindustan Zinc and Nestle India Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

The annual Char Dham Yatra, which includes pilgrimages to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, is one of the most significant religious journeys in Hinduism.

The state government has undertaken a series of infrastructure upgrades in recent years--including improved roads, helicopter services, and better accommodation--to ensure a safer and smoother pilgrimage experience for devotees.

Also Read | 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana': PM Narendra Modi Conferred With Ghana's Highest National Honour, Dedicates It to the 'Bright Future of India's Youth and Their Aspirations'.

This year, the Kedarnath Dham has seen an unprecedented inflow of pilgrims, which officials attribute to both improved facilities and increasing spiritual interest.

Authorities have also deployed enhanced security and medical response teams to manage the high-altitude yatra effectively.

The Kedarnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, is located at an altitude of over 11,000 feet in the Himalayas and holds immense religious significance. The Kedarnath Yatra doors for the year 2025 were opened for devotees on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)