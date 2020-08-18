Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): The search operation for a woman, who went missing after the landslide at Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district, is underway.

The woman identified as Nar Singh (32) got trapped under a landslide while going to her workplace yesterday.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat on August 30: PM Narendra Modi to Address the Nation on Sunday Through His Radio Programme at 11 AM, Here’s How to Share Ideas And Suggestion With The Prime Minister.

The SDRF team is conducting the search operation by using all the necessary equipment to locate a woman missing in a landslide at Dharchula. The team reached the accident spot while walking 3 kilometres. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)