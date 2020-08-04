Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has been invited to take part in the foundation laying ceremony for Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday.

Sri Ramjanmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sent an official invitation to the minister for the event.

Also Read | Women Soldiers of Assam Rifles Deployed in Kashmir for 1st Time : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

The trust has sent invitation to 175 people, including 135 saints of 35 religious organisations, to attend the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)