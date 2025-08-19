Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) [India], August 19 (ANI): Munsiyari - Milam road and 19 rural roads are closed in Pithoragarh due to falling stones and heavy rainfall, said the Pithoragarh Police, Uttarakhand.

In a tweet, the Pithoragarh Police, Uttarakhand, said, "Road Update, Pithoragarh District Police Date: 19 August 2025, Closed Road Routes -Thal - Munsyari route is closed, Munsyari - Milam route is closed. In addition, 19 rural routes are closed."

Uttarakhand is one of the worst-hit states of Indian this monsoon season. Due to heavy rainfall, roads are often blocked by landslides and the falling of stones.

Earlier in the day, in Pithoragarh's Gram Devat area, a 12-year-old boy died, and four others were injured, after a boulder fell on a house, as per the Uttarakhand Police. The incident happened around 1:52 AM.

Rescue teams from the fire department, police, and SDRF quickly reached the spot and pulled the boy out from under the debris.

In a post on X, Uttarakhand Police shared, "On 19.08.2025 at 1:52 AM, a stone fell on a house in Gram Devat, Pithoragarh. Immediately, FIRE, police, and SDRF teams reached the spot and carried out rescue operations. A 12-year-old boy had died. He was extracted by the rescue teams jointly by removing debris and stones. 4 people sustained minor injuries."Due to heavy rainfall and a sudden rise in the Ganga's water level, access to the ghats near Laxman Jhula and surrounding areas has also been completely stopped.

Police have put up barricades and are patrolling the area to ensure public safety. Authorities have urged people to stay alert and away from the riverbanks."Due to heavy rainfall and a sudden rise in water levels, access to Ganga Ghats is completely prohibited for safety reasons. Police have barricaded the ghats and are conducting continuous patrolling for public safety. Your vigilance is your safety," in another post, Uttarakhand Police shared.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the devastating cloudburst in Dharali Harsil, work is going on on a war footing to improve the rescue operation and arrangements under the guidance of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. District Magistrate Prashant Arya himself is conducting an on-site inspection of the works being done to restore the damaged parts of the Harsil, Dharali and Gangotri National Highway.

During this, the District Magistrate also inspected the landslides on the roads at various places on the Gangotri Highway and directed BRO, PWD and related agencies to take necessary steps to deal with them and maintain smooth movement. (ANI)

