Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced that the 'East Pakistan' word would no longer be used in the certificates that are issued to the members of the Bengali community living in Udham Singh Nagar district.

Today, at the Chief Minister's residence, Dhami met the representatives of the Board of Directors of Uttarakhand State Block, listened to their problems, and assured them of their solutions.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Interact with Heads of Indian Missions Abroad, Stakeholders of Trade, Commerce Tomorrow at 6 PM.

Taking to Twitter, Dhami tweeted in Hindi, "Today, in Udham Singh Nagar, it was announced to remove the word 'East Pakistan' from the caste certificate issued to the displaced Bengali community in the area and make Shakti Farm a sub-tehsil. Its proposal will be brought to the cabinet soon. Also, I met the public under the leadership of MLA Sitarganj Saurabh Bahuguna."

The Chief Minister also highlighted the future works that are likely to be taken up in the state after meeting the representatives. In a tweet, Dhami said, "Soon, along with the mining policy, changes in other policies will also be announced for the convenience of entrepreneurs and a separate package will be announced for 40,000 self-help groups in the state. Our agenda is not elections, but holistic development of all the regions of the state."

Also Read | Bharat Biotech On COVID-19 Vaccine Covaxin Quality, Says ‘Every Batch Goes Through Over 200 Tests’.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief Minister tweeted, "During the review of self-employment schemes run in various departments of the state, instructions were given to organize camps in all the districts to solve the problems of the people and to connect them with self-employment."

"This year more than one lakh people will be linked to self-employment through various schemes", the Chief Minister added.

All these developments pour in just months before the Uttarakhand Assembly elections that will be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)