Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): The online registration for the 'Char Dham Yatra' started on Monday on the tourism department's portal, according to the Uttarakhand tourism department.

The pilgrims can register themselves on the official website from April 15 to visit the revered shrines.

The Char-Dham yatra in Uttarakhand consists of visiting four temples, Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

This year, Char Dham Yatra will begin on May 10, with the opening of three of the four shrines, including Gangotri, Yamunotri and Kedarnath. The doors of Badrinath shrine will open on May 12.

The Char Dham Yatra holds profound spiritual significance in Hinduism. This journey typically occurs from April/May to October/November.

Last week, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana visited the Badrinath Dham and inspected the preparations for the Chardham Yatra.

The District Magistrate instructed the officials that before the start of the Yatra, works related to sewer line repair, improvement of internal routes, water, electricity, street lights and vehicle parking should be completed and signage should be installed for passenger convenience.

The high-altitude shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in the summer (April or May) and closing with the onset of winter (October or November).

It is believed that one should complete the Char Dham Yatra in a clockwise direction. Hence, the pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath.

The journey can be completed by road or by air (helicopter services are available). Some devotees even do a 'Do Dham Yatra' or a pilgrimage to two shrines, Kedarnath and Badrinath. (ANI)

