Champawat (Uttarakhand) [India], July 9 (ANI): Due to incessant rains in the mountains of Uttarakhand for two consecutive days, the Banbasa-Sharda Barrage overflowed after water levels of Sharda River in Champawat district increased.

Leading to a red alert being sounded and over one lakh cusecs water being released from the Banbasa-Sharda barrage.

Also Read | Motorola G8 Power Lite Smartphone To Go on Sale Today at 12PM IST Via Flipkart; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Assistant Engineer of the barrage, Brajesh Maurya said, "The water level has increased due to the rains on the mountains for two days, the situation is being monitored. Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are being informed every three hours. The rising water level is likely to affect ten districts of Uttar Pradesh and two districts of Uttarakhand." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)