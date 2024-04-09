Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 9 (ANI): People will get 20 per cent discount in food bills at hotels and restaurants which are part of Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association, from 19 April evening to 20 April if they exercise their franchise in the coming Lok Sabha election.

The association and the Election Commission signed a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this regard. The initiative has been taken to increase the voting per cent in the state.

"After the polling completed on 19, those who come to our hotels will get 20 per cent discount in their food bills till 20 April. We have decided to do this to increase the voting percentage and encourage people to excise their franchise. To get the discount, they just have to show the Electoral ink applied on their finger," Sandeep Sahni, Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association President told ANI

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that many organizations are coming forward to help the effort of increasing voting percentage in the state. The Uttarakhand Hotel Restaurant Association has made this proposal and the Commission has agreed, said Jogdande.

Uttarakhand has five Lok Sabha seats, and they will go to the polls in a single phase on April 19.

Earlier in the 2014 and 2019 general elections, the ruling BJP-led NDA clinched victory across all Lok Sabha constituencies.

The Lok Sabha constituencies of the state are Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora, Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Hardwar.

2024 Lok Sabha polls will be held in 7 phases from April 19 to June 1. (ANI)

