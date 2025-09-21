Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 20 (ANI): Under the strict anti-cheating law enacted by the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state police has carried out a major operation. The police have busted a racket that was misleading candidates with false promises of helping them clear the examination, a release said.

"Cheating mafia kingpin Hakam Singh and his associate have been arrested", the release said. The accused had been allegedly demanding between Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh from candidates by luring them with assurances of passing the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) exam.

Their plan was to pocket the money if the candidates cleared the exam on their own. In case a candidate failed, they intended to keep the candidates trapped by claiming the amount would be adjusted against future exams, the release said.

The investigation has confirmed that there has been no breach of the fairness or confidentiality of the examination process.

Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission will conduct a written competitive examination in Dehradun for graduate-level posts across various departments on September 21.

Given the possibility of anti-social elements trying to lure candidates with false promises, Uttarakhand Police and STF had been maintaining close surveillance on suspicious individuals. Two days ago, confidential information was received that a gang was targeting candidates, misleading them with assurances of passing the exam, and demanding large sums of money.

Based on this tip-off, a joint police team carried out surveillance and learned that one candidate, Pankaj Gaur, was in contact with Hakam Singh. Further investigation revealed that the duo was contacting aspirants and demanding Rs 12-15 lakh in return for passing the exam.

Following this, the police detained two individuals from the Patel Nagar area: Hakam Singh, son of Kedar Singh, resident of Village Niwadi, Post Battery, Police Station Mori, District Uttarkashi, aged 42 years.Pankaj Gaur, son of Keshwanand Gaur, resident of Village Kandari, Block Naugaon, Revenue Police Station Kandari Barkot, District Uttarkashi, aged 32 years.

A case is being registered against them at Kotwali Patel Nagar under the Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Prevention and Remedies for Unfair Means in Recruitment) Ordinance, 2023, on the complaint of Inspector Mukesh Tyagi, in charge of SOG.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they were demanding money from candidates with false promises of ensuring their selection. Their plan was to keep the money if candidates cleared the exam naturally and, in case of failure, deceive them further by offering to adjust the money against future exams.

The investigation has conclusively established that there is no compromise of the fairness or confidentiality of the upcoming examination. (ANI)

