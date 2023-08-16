Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], August 16 (ANI): A Public Relation Officer (PRO) of the State Disaster Response Force in Uttarakhand was honoured with the Meritorious Service Award on Tuesday, said Uttarakhand Police.

According to officials, Director General of Police (DGP) Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar, honoured PRO official Inspector Lalita Negi, with the Meritorious Service Award for her distinguished work on the occasion of the country's 77th Independence Day.

President Droupadi Murmu approved 76 Gallantry awards to Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces personnel on the occasion of 77th Independence Day, an official release said.

These Gallantry awards include four Kirti Chakra (posthumous), 11 Shaurya Chakras, including five posthumous, two Bar to Sena Medals (Gallantry), 52 Sena Medals (Gallantry), three Nao Sena Medals (Gallantry) and four Vayu Sena Medals (Gallantry).

The President also approved 30 Mention-in-Despatches to the Army, including to Army dog Madhu (Posthumous), and one to Air Force personnel for their significant contributions to different military operations.

The operations include Operation Rakshak, Operation Snow Leopard, Operation Casualty Evacuation, Operation Mount Chomo, Operation Pangsau Pass, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Orchid, Operation Kalisham Valley, Rescue Operation and Operation Evacuation.

The Government of India awarded gallantry medals to three Delhi Fire Service personnel for their distinguished services on the 77th Independence Day.

President’s Fire Service Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded to 8 personnel and Fire Service Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to 41 personnel for their respective distinguished and meritorious records of services. (ANI)

