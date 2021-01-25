Dehradun, Jan 25 (PTI) Uttarakhand's COVID-19 infection tally rose to 95,702 on Monday with 62 more people testing positive for the disease, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll in the state to 1,635.

Dehradun reported 28 new cases, Nainital 13, Haridwar 10, Udham Singh Nagar six, Chamoli two and one case each was reported from Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag and Tehri, a state health department bulletin said.

Five districts — Uttarkashi, Almora, Bageshwar, Champawat and Pauri — reported no new cases on Monday.

A total of 91,221 infected people have recuperated so far in the state, 1,323 have migrated and 1,523 are currently under treatment, the bulletin said.

As many as 4,032 healthcare workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uttarakhand on Monday, taking the number of people vaccinated in the state so far to 14,546.

