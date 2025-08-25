Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], August 25 (ANI): After a yellow alert was issued by the Meteorological Department, Tharali Police Station alerted local residents by making announcements in the area to ensure their safety.

In a post on X, Chamoli police shared, "In view of the yellow alert issued by the Meteorological Department, Tharali Police Station made an announcement in the area and alerted the local residents."

Earlier, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the disaster-affected area of Tharali in Chamoli district and inquired about the well-being of the affected people. The Chief Minister assured all possible help to the affected families and also reviewed the relief work.

The Chief Minister said that the government is fully standing with the affected families in their time of crisis and assured them all possible help. Dhami said that relief and rescue operations are being conducted on a war footing.

Departmental officials have been instructed to conduct relief and rescue operations on a 24/7 basis. No stone will be left unturned in the relief and rescue operations at the state government level, said Dhami.

The Chief Minister inquired about the updated status of the relief and rescue operations being carried out after the natural disaster in the Tharali area and also praised the relief work conducted by the district administration.

The Chief Minister inspected the relief camp set up in the Kulsari area of the district of Chamoli and took feedback from those affected about the arrangements and facilities being provided there. During this, he instructed the officials to ensure that the affected people do not face any inconvenience.

CM Dhami said, "All necessary support should be provided to the affected people on time and with full sensitivity."

Along with providing immediate assistance of cheques of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those whose houses have been completely damaged and those who have died in the disaster, the CM also directed the officials to make proper arrangements for the rehabilitation of the homeless people in Tharali, on which effective action has been started, according to the Chief Minister's Office. (ANI)

