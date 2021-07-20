New Delhi, Jul 20 (PTI) An Uzbekistan national was nabbed by CISF personnel from the Delhi airport on Tuesday for allegedly trying to smuggle out around Rs 12 lakh worth US dollar by concealing them in biscuit packets, officials said.

Passenger Ulugbek Esanov was intercepted early morning when he arrived at Terminal-III of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) to take a flight to Tashkent.

"A total of USD 15,000 (worth about Rs 12 lakh) were found concealed in biscuit packets kept in his hand baggage.

"The passenger prima facie could not furnish any reason for carrying such a big amount of cash and hence was detained and later handed over to Customs authorities for a detailed probe," a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.

