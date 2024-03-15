Bengaluru, Mar 15 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman from Uzbekistan was found dead in a hotel under suspicious circumstances in the city, police said on Friday.

Zareena had arrived in India on a tourist visa and checked in a hotel at Seshadripuram four days ago, they said.

Police suspect that the Uzbek national was strangled to death in the hotel suite.

The matter came to light on Thursday after a caller complained to the reception desk of the hotel that she was not responding to the calls, police said.

When the hotel staff checked, they found her dead. Accordingly, a complaint was lodged with the police.

The body has been shifted to the Bowring Hospital for autopsy.

Investigations are on into the matter.

