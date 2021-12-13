New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) A 30-year-old Nepal national was arrested for allegedly injuring a man after he refused to share liquor with him in north Delhi's Lahori Gate area, police said on Monday.

The accused, a vagabond, has been identified as Parkash Sharma, they said.

On November 27, police got information from Aruna Asif Ali Hospital that one Dinesh Tamang (30), a resident of Majnu Ka Tilla, allegedly got injured in a quarrel at Pul Mittai, Lahori Gate, a senior police officer said.

Police reached the hospital and found that the victim had serious slit injury over his neck and was not able to speak.

Tamang was later shifted to LNJP hospital, the officer said, adding that police inspected the spot and analysed around 170 CCTV cameras.

Later, the victim alleged in his statement that he is a vagabond and was consuming liquor with an acquaintance when the incident took place.

He said another vagabond, who looked intoxicated, came there and asked him to share his liquor with him, police said.

When he refused to do so, the accused attacked Tamang with a sharp edged cutter across his neck, they said.

Police nabbed the accused on Saturday and also recovered the weapon used in the crime from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

During interrogation, Sharma corroborated the victim's testimony.

He said when Tamang refused to share the alcohol, he lost his temper, and attacked him in a fit of rage with a cutter and ran away from the spot, police said.

