New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will deliver the 21st DP Kohli Memorial Lecture on the 62nd Foundation Day of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) here on Tuesday, officials said.

Vaishnaw, who also holds charge of the ministries of Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, will address the personnel of the premier agency on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047 - a Road Map for the CBI'.

He will also confer the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service upon CBI personnel.

The lecture is organised by the CBI to honour its founder director Dharmnath Prasad Kohli, an illustrious police officer who was the first chief of the agency from its inception on April 1, 1963, to his retirement on May 31, 1968.

"The lecture series has been honoured to feature highly distinguished speakers and luminaries from various fields who share their insights and experience on pertinent topics," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

"The lecture series is intended to contribute to fostering dialogue, sharing knowledge, and advancing the understanding of challenges and solutions in the realm of law enforcement, criminal justice system and criminal investigation," he said.

The CBI which was established to primarily investigate corruption cases has now established itself "as a premier investigating and prosecuting agency of the country covering entire gamut of crimes" including emerging new age crimes like cyber-enabled financial crimes, and online CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material), according to the statement.

The CBI as the National Central Bureau for Interpol in India also coordinates international cooperation in law enforcement, it said.

