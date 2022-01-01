Victim being taken to hospital in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives in a stampede that took place early this morning, resulting in the death of at least 12 persons and injuring 13 others.

Shah tweeted in Hindi, "Deeply pained by the tragic accident at Mata Vaishno Devi Temple. I have spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. The administration is working continuously to provide treatment to the injured people. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident."

Also Read | New Year 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends New Year Greetings to People.

Singh tweeted, "The tragedy due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Bhawan is heart-wrenching. Anguished by the loss of lives due to it. My condolences to the bereaved families in this sad hour. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured."

The Prime Minister also condoled the deaths in the stampede and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured will be given Rs 50,000.

Also Read | Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, 12 Killed, 13 Injured, Says Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

As many as 12 people were killed and 13 others injured after a stampede occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on Saturday morning, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh said.

"12 dead, 13 injured in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Katra. The incident occurred around 2:45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by the stampede," Singh said to ANI.

The injured have been taken to Naraina Hospital after the rescue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)