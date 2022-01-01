New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday welcoming the three-member high-level probe ordered by the government in the stampede that took place at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra said that it will help devise methods to rectify flaws in the system.

Speaking to ANI, VHP International Working President, Alok Kumar said, "It is good to hear that there will be a high-level inquiry into the matter. The dying of people in stampede exposes some flaws in the system. The investigation will help devise methods to rectify the flaws in the system. If there has been carelessness, I hope that the people behind it would be recognized. Today's incident teaches us that we have a lot to learn and implement."

"It is an unfortunate incident that took place on the first day of 2022. It is even more unfortunate because the stampede has taken place at such a place whose example we cite as temple's preparedness. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured ones. The government should arrange adequate compensation for them," Kumar added.

As per the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's statement, at around 2:15 am, the stampede occurred near Gate No. 3 at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, in which 12 pilgrims lost their lives and 15 pilgrims were injured. Four have been discharged so far from the hospital.

According to Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine early on Saturday morning.

The injured pilgrims were provided with the first aid at Medical Unit Bhawan and subsequently shifted to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Super Specialty Hospital, Kakryal for specialised treatment.

Dr JP Singh, Neurosurgeon, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said that of all the 15 injured people four were admitted to ICU.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those injured.

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh for the next of kin of those who died and Rs 2 lakh for the injured.

Vaishno Devi Yatra has also resumed today after being suspended briefly following the stampede incident. (ANI)

