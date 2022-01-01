New Delhi, Jan 1: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi mourned the deaths in a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"The stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi temple is tragic. I extend my condolences to the families of the deceased," Gandhi said on Twitter.

Stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, 12 Killed, 13 Injured, Says Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh.

माता वैष्णोदेवी मंदिर में हुई भगदड़ की दुर्घटना दुखद है। मृतकों के परिवारजनों को मेरी शोक संवेदनाएँ। घायलों के जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना है। 🙏 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 1, 2022

He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured. At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in the stampede at the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees.

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Saturday near gate number three outside the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine atop Trikuta hills, about 50 km from Jammu.

