New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday took cognisance of a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh.

Jain had alleged that Singh made a defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, after taking cognisance, issued a summons to BJP MLA Karnail Singh.

He has been directed to appear before the court on January 19.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, counsel for Jain, said that the court has taken cognisance of the Complaint. The court has issued a summons to Karnail Singh.

Advocate Vinod Dahiya, counsel for Karnail Singh, stated that allegations levelled against the complainant were based on the press release of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and media reports.

It was further submitted that it was the duty of Karnail Singh, being a candidate in the assembly election, to make the public aware of the opponent, who was also a former Minister.

The accused, Karnail Singh, raised the issues of maintainability and jurisdiction. However, the court ruled in favour of Jain.

Counsel for Karnail Singh stated that, at the time of the incident, Karnail Singh was neither an MP nor an MLA. Therefore, this special court can't hear this complaint, as it is designed to hear cases against MP-MLAs.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj appeared for Satyender Jain. Advocate Vinod Dahiya appeared for Karnail Singh.

The Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, then a Delhi election candidate of the BJP from Shakoor Basti. It is alleged that the proposed accused made a defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

It is alleged by complainant Jain that Karnail Singh made a statement that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 kg of gold from his house, and he has 1100 Acres of land in his name.

The plea moved through Bhardwaj stated that the proposed accused made a statement that Jain had made his own wealth by corruption, and the money was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that the accused made a false statement that large quantities of gold were recovered from his house. He is a member of the Bhoo Mafia; he will be imprisoned again.

It is also alleged that the accused, as proposed, defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and a fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against the complainant. (ANI)

