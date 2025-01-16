Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) The Trikuta hills ensconcing the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi received the season's first snowfall even as rain lashed large parts of the Jammu region, blocking the Mughal and Simthan roads.

Despite the snowfall, pilgrims continued their journey on foot to offer prayers at the shrine, officials said.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Over 2.5 Million Devotees Take Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam on Fourth Day of Mahakumbh.

"We are happy to feel the snowflakes touching us. It is the first time in my life that I have seen snowfall, and that too at the abode of Mata. It is a blessing for me," a pilgrim from Pune said.

The world-famous tourist resort of Sanasar in the Ramban district experienced moderate snowfall.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Promises INR 500 LPG Cylinder, Free Ration, Electricity up to 300 Units.

Moderate to heavy snow fell in parts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Poonch, Kathua, and Reasi districts, officials said.

Some inter-district roads, as well as the inter-regional Mughal road and Simthan roads, were closed due to snowfall, they added.

Jammu-Srinagar national highway remains open for traffic despite rain in Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Traffic police issued an advisory stating that vehicles on the highway were moving at a slow pace due to heavy snowfall in the Qazigund-Anantnag sector and the Banihal area near the Navyug tunnel.

"Commuters are advised to avoid travelling on the highway if possible because of heavy snowfall on the Qazigund side," the advisory said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)