New Delhi, March 26: The Centre has extended the validity of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) registration of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) for six more months till September 30, 2023.

In an office memorandum, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said "the validity of registration certificates of such entities whose validity was extended till March 31, 2023, in terms of the public notice dated September 23, 2022, and whose renewal application is pending, will stand extended till September 30, 2023, or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier."

The MHA memorandum further mentioned that "the validity of those FCRA entities whose five-year validity period is expiring during April 1, 2023, to September 30, 2023, and who have applied or will apply for renewal before expiry of the five-year validity period, will stand extended up to September 30, 2023, or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier."

It also noted that all FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of the certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.

"This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority. All concerned may take note of the above decision and take appropriate action in the matter," the memorandum says.

Earlier, the Centre had extended the validity of FCRA registration of NGOs, the renewal applications of which are pending, till March 31, 2023. The FCRA registration of 6,677 NGOs was cancelled by the government between 2017 and 2021 for violating various provisions of law, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha in December 2022.

