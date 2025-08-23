Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 23 (ANI): Shankar Kannaujia, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs one lakh, was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF), officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, a carbine, a pistol, and cartridges were recovered from the spot after the operation. Kannaujia had been on the run since 2011, when he was accused of committing a murder, and had since remained active in serious crimes, including robbery and kidnapping.

Also Read | Chamoli Cloudburst: 1 Buried in Debris, Another Missing in Tharali As Cloudburst Wreaks Havoc; Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Monitoring Rescue Operations (Watch Videos).

Acting on intelligence inputs, the team intercepted him, leading to the exchange of fire in which he was neutralised.

Prior to this, a miscreant sustained a bullet injury after the police shot him in retaliatory fire during an encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday night, police said.

Also Read | Sergio Gor, Close Aide of Donald Trump, Nominated As Next US Ambassador to India.

As per Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Indirapuram, Abhishek Srivastava, the police had set up a checkpost on Thursday night and saw a man approaching on a motorbike. He was asked to stop and cooperate with the police; however, the miscreant tried to flee and fired on the police team.

He was later injured in retaliatory fire by the police officials and has been admitted to a hospital for further treatment. In a preliminary investigation, it was found that the miscreant was registered for theft and snatching cases in various police stations.

"During a check post set up last night, the police saw a man approaching on a motorbike, who was asked to stop and cooperate in the security check. Instead of stopping, he fled. When the police went after him, he fired on the police team. In retaliatory fire, the miscreant sustained a bullet injury to his leg and has been admitted to the hospital for treatment. During interrogation, it was found that the accused had previous cases of theft and snatching in nearby Police Stations. A stolen motorbike and an illegal weapon has been recovered," ADCP Abhishek Srivastava said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)