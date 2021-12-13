Varanasi, December 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday offered prayers at the Kaal Bhiarav temple in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. The Prime Minister is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency.

PM Modi also performed aarti at the temple. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. He will be heading to the Kashi Vishwanath temple next to offer prayers at around 1 pm and inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Dham at around 1:20 pm. Also Read | Xiaomi Introduces New Battery Technology for Smartphones.

Watch: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Kaal Bhiarav Temple

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi Later, he will offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/ZmO1AG08uC — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 13, 2021

The Prime Minister will also witness the Ganga aarti while on-board a Ro-Ro Vessel at around 6 pm. Also Read | Delhi's Minimum Temperature To Dip to 6 Degrees on December 17, Says IMD.

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister will also participate in a conclave of Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, along with Deputy Chief Ministers from Bihar and Nagaland.

The conclave will provide an opportunity to share governance-related best practices and is in line with the Prime Minister's vision of furthering team India's spirit.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)