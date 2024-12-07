Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 7(ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday, attended Shatabdi Mahotsav at Swarved Mahamandir.

In the occasion of centenary celebration of the establishment of 'Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj' organized at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, UP CM also posted a gratitude note on X too.

Taking on social media X, CM paid tribute to Sadguru Sadafaldev Ji Maharaj and congratulated the organization and its followers on their massive public awareness campaign.

He praised the organization's efforts to connect millions of devotees with India's yoga tradition and spiritual heritage through the construction of a grand temple.

"Today I got the opportunity to participate in the program organized for the centenary celebration of the establishment of Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and 25,000 Kundiya Swarved Gyan Mahayagna at Swarved Mahamandir Dham, located at the holy land of Baba Vishwanath, Varanasi.Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj is working towards connecting millions of devotees with the yoga tradition and spiritual flow of India by building a divine and grand temple. On this auspicious occasion, salutations to the memories of Sadguru Sadafaldev Ji Maharaj and hearty congratulations to Vihangam Yoga Sant Samaj and all the devotees and followers associated with it for this massive campaign of public awakening!," Yogi posted on X.

During the programme, UP CM said "Every work should be in the name of the country, there is no personal existence of us. If our nation is safe, our religion will be safe too, if our religion is safe, we will be safe too..."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath praised Prime Minister Modi's guidance, stating that Kashi is flourishing and progressing rapidly under his leadership.

"Today Kashi is shining and is also moving ahead strongly under the guidance of respected Prime Minister Modi" he said. (ANI)

