In a close call on November 28, a stray cattle disrupted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s convoy in Chitrakoot, nearly causing an accident. A video circulating on social media shows the stray animals crossing the road in front of the CM's convoy, causing a brief stir. The situation unfolded during CM Adityanath's visit to Chitrakoot for a review meeting on development works and law and order. As the stray animals appeared suddenly, security personnel quickly intervened to avert a potential mishap. ‘The Sabarmati Report’: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Watch Vikrant Massey-Starrer Movie Based on Godhra Riots on November 21 at Theatre.

Stray Cattle Disrupt CM Yogi Adityanath’s Convoy in Chitrakoot

उत्तर प्रदेश में छोटा पशुओं की समस्या अब ख़त्म हो चुकी है आप भी वीडियो में देख सकते हैं दरअसल सीएम योगी की फ्लीट जा रही थी तभी कुछ छुट्टा पशु उसके बीच से निकल गया चित्रकूट का मामला pic.twitter.com/dxACTFLsxc — Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) November 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)