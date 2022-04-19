New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) The Delhi University on Tuesday said that it has initiated various activities to help prospective students about the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), including setting up a dedicated website.

The varsity is also organizing a series of webinars on Friday to make the students aware of its admission policies and CUET-2022.

The varsity said a website to spread awareness about the CUET is already live and it has all relevant information related to admissions in a comprehensive and elaborate manner.

"The Bulletin of Information details all the relevant information along with the tentative seat matrix of all the Colleges. The website is a one-place stop place of reference for all important information related to admissions at the University of Delhi," the varsity said in a statement.

The varsity has also started ChatBot services for quick resolution of queries.

"The candidates can utilize this service between 9.30 am to 5.30 pm on all working days, except Public Holidays. Candidates can also write at ug@admission.du.ac.in for any assistance or queries related to Under-Graduate admissions to the University," the statement read.

Moreover, video tutorials have been created to explain the registration process for CUET 2022.

"These step-by-step videos guide candidates on creating a registration id, selecting various programs of a University, procedures for choosing the subjects from Section I, II, and III of CUET 2022, uploading the required documents, and making the payment," the statement said.

