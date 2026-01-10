Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 10 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday strongly criticised the VB-G-RAM-G Bill, stating that it was against Article 21 of the Constitution and infringed upon the fundamental right to livelihood.

Speaking to the media here, Kharge said, "This bill is against Article 21 of the Constitution. The right to work is being snatched away. The right to livelihood is being ended. It also destroys the federal structure, where consultation is important. They (the central government) should go among the public and tell them why they are ending MGNREGA. How can it be a progressive bill if they are snatching power from panchayats?"

The minister alleged that the proposed legislation also weakened the country's federal structure by bypassing the spirit of consultation between the Centre and the states. He said consultation was a cornerstone of federalism and could not be ignored.

He asserted that the state government would continue to oppose any move that diluted constitutional rights, weakened federalism, or undermined the role of panchayats in rural development.

Earlier, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the state will hold a two-day special assembly session to discuss issues related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The Karnataka government plans to hold a two-day special assembly session to discuss concerns over the impact on rural workers after the Centre replaced the MGNREGA scheme with the new VB G RAM G act.

Speaking to the reporters, Shivakumar said, "We have decided to hold a two-day special session on the MGNREGA issue. We will discuss it extensively. The BJP is going to campaign. What are their programs? Let them tell us. We will also inform the people about what will happen with this program."Shivakumar challenged Union Minister Pralhad Joshi to a debate on the differences between MGNREGA and the new VB-GRAM G Bill.

"Tell him to come for a debate to discuss what the difference is between MGNREGA and the new MGNREGA (VB-GRAM G Bill). Let's fix a date. We should also create awareness among the people. Tell his party's president, the opposition leader, or the central government leaders to come.

Tell him to have a debate on a TV channel. If there is Rs 11 lakh crores worth of corruption (at the time of the UPA time, as alleged by Prahlad Joshi), tell the CBI to take it," he said.

In December 2025, Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill) during the Winter Session.

The government has proposed Rs 1,51,282 crore to be allocated for the scheme, meant to facilitate employment opportunities and comprehensive development of villages.

The Bill guarantees 125 days of wage employment per rural household, up from the existing 100 days, for adult members willing to undertake unskilled manual work.

As per Section 22 of the Bill, the fund-sharing pattern between the Central Government and the State Governments will be 60:40, while for the North Eastern States, Himalayan States, and Union Territories (Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir), it will be 90:10.Section 6 of the Bill allows the state governments to notify in advance, a period aggregating to sixty days in a financial year, covering the peak agricultural seasons of sowing and harvesting. (ANI)

