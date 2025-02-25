Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The West Bengal health department on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr. Mukul Bhattacharyya as the Vice Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, an official said.

Bhattacharyya is currently Professor & Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

Also Read | Tamannaah Bhatia Launches Teaser of Her Upcoming Telugu Supernatural Thriller 'Odela 2' at Maha Kumbh 2025, Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam (Watch Video).

He would be working as the VC for the next three years, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)