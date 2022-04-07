Jammu, Apr 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead using his father's rifle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Gulzar Ahmed, the deceased, is the son of Mohmmad Fazal, member of a Village Defence Committee in Murrah, they said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Man Shoots Grandfather, Aunt to Death Over Property Dispute in Karnal Village; Absconding.

Police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)