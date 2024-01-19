Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) A Venezuelan national was arrested for allegedly ingesting 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore in order to smuggle the contraband into India, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence official said on Friday.

He was held at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) here on Tuesday on a specific tip off, the official said.

Also Read | Money Markets To Remain Shut on January 22 on Occasion of Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony, Says RBI.

"However, nothing was found in his possession or in the luggage he was carrying. On questioning, he confessed to having ingested cocaine-filled capsules. He was admitted in state-run JJ Hospital as part of a court order," the official said.

"At the hospital, doctors managed to recover the 57 capsules containing 628 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.2 crore. He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act," the official said.

Also Read | North Korea Tests 'Underwater Nuclear Weapons System' Amid US Drills With South Korea.

Efforts are on to nab other members of this international syndicate, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)