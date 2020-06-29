Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 29 (ANI): A verbal spat broke out between two groups of Congress workers during a protest against fuel price hike in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district.

Oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs.

The Congress party had termed the increase in the price of petrol and diesel as "unjust" and "thoughtless", and urged the central government to roll back the increase with immediate effect and pass on the benefit of low oil prices directly to the people. (ANI)

