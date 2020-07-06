Bhubaneswar, Jul 6 (PTI) Senior BJD leader and Tirtol MLA Bishnu Charan Das died at a private hospital here on Monday, family sources said.

He was 66 and ailing for months.

He was hospitalised on June 22 after he suffered a stroke.

Das, a prominent Dalit leader, was elected to Odisha Assembly six times, besides being elected to Rajya Sabha once.

He was earlier the school and mass education minister of Odisha.

Das represented the Jagatsinghpur seat in assembly for five times and got elected from Tirtiol for the first time in 2019.

He was also the deputy chairman of the state planning board.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over his death.

Das was a popular politician, one of the best organisers and able administrators. He has contributed immensely to different sectors of Odisha as a minister, Parliamentarian and an MLA, Patnaik said.

State Congress chief Niranjan Patnaik also expressed condolences over Das's death.

Deeply saddened to know about the demise of Das. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath gives peace to the departed soul, he said.

