New Delhi, June 27: Veteran BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani, who was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Wednesday, was discharged on Thursday afternoon. The BJP veteran was discharged at around 2 pm on Thursday. LK Advani Health Update: Veteran BJP Leader Admitted to Delhi AIIMS; Condition ‘Stable’ (Watch Video).

LK Advani Discharged from AIIMS Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: 96-year-old veteran BJP leader LK Advani discharged from AIIMS today. He was admitted here last night. pic.twitter.com/R06UOd7qef — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2024

According to hospital sources, Advani was admitted to the AIIMS at around 10.30 pm on June 26. He was undergoing treatment in the department of urology. "He was treated under Dr. Amlesh Seth and was under observation," hospital sources said. Doctors said that the 96-year-old's condition was stable.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)